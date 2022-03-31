The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Mohammed Algiathy. He has a criminal history that includes burglary criminal threats, corporal injury to spouse and lewd and lascivious actis with a child.

Algiathy is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has numerous tattoos and has residential ties to Bakersfield.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential. If you know of his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.