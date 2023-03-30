The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Jacob Corchado, 31. Corachado is a sex offender on parole for resisting arrest with violence

Corchado has a criminal history that includes child molestation, drug use and violence. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Corchado is known to frequent downtown and the Wal-mart on Panama Lane.

If you have any information on Corchado’s whereabouts, you are asked to call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.