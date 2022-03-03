The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a registered sex offender and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 32-year-old Christopher Jones. He has a criminal history that includes sexual battery, burglary, multiple indecent exposures and trespassing.

Jones is transient and frequents the downtown Bakersfield area.

Jones is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential.