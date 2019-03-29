Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 28, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a parolee at-large who has a criminal history that includes burglary, vehicle theft and assault with a deadly weapon.

Marshals are looking for 31-year-old Jesse Peterson.

Peterson is also wanted by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Peterson is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has several tattoos on his body including his chin, right arm and the name “Mariah“ on the right side of his neck.

Peterson has family ties in Bakersfield and the Lake Isabella area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.