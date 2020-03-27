Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 26, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 48-year-old Ramon Partridge. He has a criminal history that includes lewd and lascivious acts with a child, battery on a peace officer and rape of an unconscious person.

Partridge is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a tattoo on his left forearm.

He is a transient and frequents the Downtown Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.