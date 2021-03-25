Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 25, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are looking to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 30-year-old Matthew Moreno. He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and Boron.

Moreno has a criminal history that includes arrests for burglary, robbery and failure to register as a sex offender. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.