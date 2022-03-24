The U.S. Marshals are asking for help find a man considered a high-sex offender and get him off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 31-year-olf Jared Bailey. He has a criminal history that includes unlawful sex with a minor, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting arrest with violence and failure to register as a sex offender.

Bailey has residential ties to Bakersfield and frequents the Oildale area.

Bailey is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has numerous tattoos including the outline of the state of California on the right side of his face.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential. If you see him or know of his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.