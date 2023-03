The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man on parole for making criminal threats to cause death.

Marshals are looking for Robert Reeves, 30. Reeves is a documented member of the Skinheads and has ties to Bakersfield and San Luis Obispo.

Reeves is 6 feet tall, and weighs 185 pounds. If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.

Any information provided is confidential.