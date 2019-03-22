Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 21, 2019

The U.S Marshals are looking for a man considered a high-risk sex offender and parolee at large.

Marshals are looking for 66-year-old William McMahan.

McMahan has an extensive criminal history that includes robbery, rape, unlawful intercourse with a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

McMahan is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has numerous tattoos on his body.

He has family ties to Kern County.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.