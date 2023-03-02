The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Cutter Halleman, 36. He is on parole for grand theft and has a criminal history that includes sexual battery, assault with a deadly weapon and multiple DUIs.

Halleman has ties to central Bakersfield and is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and has multiple tattoos.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.