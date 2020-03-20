Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 19, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender with a criminal history that includes unlawful sex with a minor and possession of child pornography off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 30-year-old Robert Hays.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 205 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He is a transient and frequents the area of Union and California avenues.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.