Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 18, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 34-year-old Daniel Wilson. Wilson has a criminal history that includes burglary, unlawful sex with a minor and DUI.

Wilson is 6 foot, 1 inch tall, weighs 205 pounds and has several tattoos. He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.