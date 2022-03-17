The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a high-risk sex offender and get him off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Jonathan Mar. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault to commit rape, and numerous drug-related offenses.

Mar is transient and frequents the Downtown Bakersfield area.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential.