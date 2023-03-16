The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man wanted by Bakersfield police for possession of child pornography.

Marshals are looking for Damian Hernandez, 28, who is charged with 26 felony counts including lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old.

Hernandez has no known criminal history and has family ties to Bakersfield.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 210 pounds.

If you’ve seen Hernandez or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.