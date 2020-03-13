Golden Empire Most Wanted: March 12, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 47-year-old Shawn Alvarez. He is a parolee at-large and has a criminal history that includes battery, burglary, sexual battery, rape and numerous drug-related offenses.

Alvarez is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has numerous tattoos.

He is a transient who frequents the Bakersfield, Tehachapi and Mojave area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.