The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for help to get a gang member with a previous arrest for homicide off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Angel Garcia, 24. He is a parolee at-large with a conviction for participation in a criminal street gang and a past arrest for homicide.

Garcia has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and Delano.

Any information on Garcia is confidential and can be sent to the U.S. Marshals by calling 661-529-1068.