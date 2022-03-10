The U.S. Marshals in Bakersfield are asking for help to find a registered sex offender on the run.

Marshals are looking for 35-year-old Adrian Ruiz. He is wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration, vehicle theft, and being in possession of an assault rifle.

Ruiz has a criminal history that includes sex with a minor, assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a spouse.

Ruiz is from Santa Maria but has family in Bakersfield and frequents Taft. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential.