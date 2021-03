BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for helping finding a parolee at large who’s considered to be a high-risk sex offender.

41-year-old Hilary Sigua has family and residential ties to Delano. His criminal history includes sexual penetration with force.



He has gray hair, brown eyes and is 5 foot 10 inches tall.

Any information on his whereabouts is confidential and can be directed to the US Marshals at 529-1068.