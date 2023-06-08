The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man on parole for lewd and lascivious acts with a child off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Lamar Lee, 36. Lee has a criminal history that includes assault, burglary, vehicle theft, DUI and corporal injury to a spouse.

Lee lives and resides in California City. Lee is 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds and has tattoos on his face and neck.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on Lee’s whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.