Golden Empire Most Wanted: June 6, 2019

U.S. Marshals are looking for gang member considered a high-risk sex offender.

Marshals are asking for your help to find 43-year-old Lamuel Rhodes.

He is a parolee at large with a criminal history that includes assault drug sales and sex offenses.

Rhodes is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his body and frequents the East Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.