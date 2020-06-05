Golden Empire Most Wanted: June 4, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are looking to get a registered sex offender and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 48-year-old Joseph Pappas. He has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, threaten crime with intent to terrorize, indecent exposure and failure to register as a sex offender.

Pappas is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has family ties to Bakersfield and Ridgecrest.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.