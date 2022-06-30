The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a 23-year-old man considered a high-risk sex offender and get him off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Judal Thompson. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and sex with a minor.

Thompson has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and Palmdale. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or know where he might be, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.