Suspected child-killer wanted by US Marshals following jail escape

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The US Marshals Task Force is asking for help finding Tyrone Johnson, the accused gang member charged with murdering a 3-year-old boy in 2017.

24-year-old Tyrone Johnson has been on the run since breaking out of the Lerdo Justice Facility on April 28. Courts documents suggest he and his co-defendant, David Palms, cut through the ceiling of their cell and left stuffed dummies on their bunks to trick guards into thinking they were still asleep.

Palms was re-arrested the same day in Shafter, but there has been no sign of Johnson since then.

Johnson is a documented member of the East Side Crips. In 2017, he and Palms allegedly kicked down the door to Sutton’s apartment on Pershing Street and opened fire inside, killing the boy and wounding his pregnant mother and brother. Allegedly, Sutton’s mother lived with a member of a rival gang who wasn’t home at the time of the attack.

He is 5″7′ tall with numerous tattoos, including one over his left eye, and others on his throat and chest.

Any information on his whereabouts is confidential and could possibly be eligible for a cash reward. Call the Task Force at (661) 529-1068.