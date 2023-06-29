The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a wanted sex offender from Bakersfield off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Eddie Burns, 68. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a scar on his face and is missing his left eye.

Burns lives in the south Bakersfield area and has a criminal history that includes manslaughter, burglary, rape and lewd and lascivious acts with a child. He is also on parole for vandalism.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.