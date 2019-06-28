Golden Empire Most Wanted: June 27, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help locating a 33-year-old man described as a high-risk sex offender.

Marshals are looking for Erik Swanson. He has a criminal record that includes rape, lewd and lascivious acts with a child and failing to register as a sex offender.

Swanson is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

He has a large tattoo on his lower left leg.

Swanson frequents the Lake Isabella area.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.