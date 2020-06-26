Golden Empire Most Wanted: June 25, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 25-year-old Deshon Forbes.

He has a criminal history that includes burglary, possession of firearms, assault and numerous drug charges.

Forbes is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

If you’ve seen him or have information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.