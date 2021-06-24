Golden Empire Most Wanted: June 24, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are after a local gang member and are asking for the public’s help to track him down.

Marshals are looking for 37-year-old Steven Ariaz — a parolee at-large. Ariaz is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting in Inyo County in May.

He has a criminal record including kidnapping, carjacking, burglary, assault with a firearm and evading a peace officer.

Ariaz is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

Any information on Ariaz is confidential and can be given to the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.