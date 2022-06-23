The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a 43-year-old man considered a high-risk sex offender.

Marshals are looking for Louie Yslas, 43. Yslas has a criminal history that includes sexual assault, assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft, petty theft and failure to register as a sex offender.

Yslas has family and residential ties to Fresno and Bakersfield. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information provided about Yslas is confidential.