The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man wanted for fleeing parole supervision.

Marshals are looking for Joao Sanchez, 37. Sanchez is on parole for assault with intent to commit a sex offense and wanted for absconding parole supervision.

Sanchez has a criminal history that includes possession of a controlled substance, indecent exposure, battery on a spouse, possession of a dangerous weapon and burglary.

Sanhez has ties to Bakersfield, Taft and Ventura. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds.

If you’ve seen Sanchez, or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.