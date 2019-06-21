Golden Empire Most Wanted: June 20, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man described as a high-risk sex offender and parolee off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 25-year-old Santiago Hernandez.

He has a criminal history that includes kidnap, rape, lewd and lascivious acts with a child and assault with a deadly weapon.

Hernandez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has numerous tattoos all over his body including “Kern County” tattooed on his stomach.

Hernandez frequents the East Bakersfield and Arvin areas.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.