The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 46-year-old John Gonzales. He has a criminal history that includes unlawful sex with a minor, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, battery on a peace officer, assault and numerous drug-related offenses.

Gonzales has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

Any information about Gonzales is confidential. If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068.