Golden Empire Most Wanted: June 18, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help searching for a lifer parolee at-large who has a criminal history including second-degree murder and rape.

Marshals are looking for 59-year-old Robert Carpena. He was sentenced to life in prison in 1979 and was paroled in 2014.

Carpena is a transient from Torrance, but has been known to frequent the Downtown Bakersfield area.

He is 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.