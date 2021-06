BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The US Marshals Task Force is asking for help finding a parolee at-large.

37-year-old Tony Delfin is a member of the Varrio Bakers criminal street gang, according to the U.S. Marshals. His criminal history includes burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon, and drug-related offenses.

Delfin is known to frequent East Bakersfield. He is 5’7″ and 200 lbs with numerous tattoos.

The US Marshals can be contacted at (661) 529-1068. Any information given is confidential.