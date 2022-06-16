The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Francisco Zapata. He has a criminal history that includes grand theft, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, rape with force, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, failure to register as a sex offender and numerous drug charges.

Zapata is transient and frequents the Coffee Road and Truxtun Avenue area.

Zapata is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information provided is confidential.