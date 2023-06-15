BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man on parole for rape by force off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Antwyne Burdine, 37. Burdine has a criminal history that includes assault, resisting arrest, theft and failure to register as a sex offender, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Marshals say Burdines lives in downtown Bakersfield and has family on Wasco.

Burdines is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to Marshals. He has tattoos on his chest, back and arms.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on Burdine’s whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.