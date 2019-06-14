Golden Empire Most Wanted: June 13, 2019

U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to locate a parolee at-large and East Side Crips member.

They are looking for 24-year-old Sheridan Rogers.

He has a criminal history that includes robbery, burglary, firearms charges, vehicle theft and gang participation.

Rogers is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He has numerous tattoos on his body including the name “Sheriyah” on his left forearm and the name “Relena” on his right forearm.

Rogers frequents the East Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.