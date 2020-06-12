Golden Empire Most Wanted: June 11, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man considered a high-risk sex offender and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 30-year-old Bennie West.

West has a criminal history that includes battery on a peace officer, vandalism, possession of a weapon, and aid in a rape with force.

He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and has numerous tattoos. He has family and residential ties to Bakersfield and frequents the Southwest and Downtown Bakersfield areas.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.