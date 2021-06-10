Golden Empire Most Wanted: June 10, 2021

The U.S. Marshals need your help to get a wanted sex offender off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 32-year-old Jerome Maston. He has a criminal history that includes lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sexual battery and numerous drug charges.

Maston has the name “KYRA” tattooed on his right arm.

If you’ve seen him, or know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-324-4004, select option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.