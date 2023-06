The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a fugitive with ties to Kern County on the run for nearly two decades.

Marshals are asking for help to locate Jesus Arceo, 59. Arceo is on parole for lewd and lacsivious acts with a child.

Arceo has family ties to Bakersfield and Delano. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

If you’ve seen him, or any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187.

Any information provided about Arceo is confidential.