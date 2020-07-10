Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 9, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are looking to get a known gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 20-year-old Tyequez Baker. He is an East Side Crip gang member.

Baker has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm, and evading a police officer.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Baker has family and residential ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.