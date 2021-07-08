Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 8, 2021

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a wanted gang member.

Marshals are looking for 33-year-old York Ray. He’s a parolee at-large wanted on multiple felony warrants.

Ray’s criminal history includes assault, burglary and firearm possession. He is a documented member of the Eastside Crips street gang.

Ray frequents the east side and southwest parts of Bakersfield and Los Angeles.

All information is confidential and can be directed to the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information that leads to his arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.