The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a wanted gang member and parolee at-large off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Deshawn Daniels, 29. He is a known Country Boy Crip and on parole for participating in a criminal street gang.

Daniels has a criminal history that includes assault, burglary, battery on a peace officer, attempted escape, robbery, carjacking and felon in possession of a firearm. Daniels has family and work history in south Bakersfield.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds and has multiple tattoos.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.