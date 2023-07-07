The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man wanted for armed robbery off the Bakersfield streets.

Marshals are looking for James Bailey, 57, who is a third striker and is on parole after serving 25 years in prison for armed robberies with a gang enhancement.

Marshals say Bailey has family ties in Bakersfield, Los Angeles and Santa Maria. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 400 pounds with tattoos on his chest, back and arms.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided is confidential.