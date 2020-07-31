Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 30, 2020

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to find a 19 year old woman accused of murder.

Marshals are looking for Jennifer Maldonado. She’s wanted for allegedly stabbing 26-year-old Angelina Betz to death in May.

Maldonado is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has family ties to Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to her arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.