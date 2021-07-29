Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 29, 2021

Law enforcement is on the lookout for a high-risk sex offender with ties to Bakersfield.

The U.S. Marshals are looking for Eric Delrio Jr. He is a transient and frequents the Downtown Bakersfield area.

Delrio’s criminal history includes lewd and lascivious acts with a child, unlawful sex with a minor, failure to register as a sex offender, burglary and numerous drug-related offenses.

He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

Any information is confidential and can be directed to the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.