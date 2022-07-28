The U.S. Marshals office are asking for help looking for a man with a criminal history that includes battery on a person and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

A fugitive we featured last October is on the run again.

Marshals are searching for Paul Behill, 24. Behill stands at 5-feet and 7-inches-tall and weighs 153-pounds. Behill has family and residential ties in Bakersfield.

If you’ve seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, call the US Marshals at 529-1068. Any information is confidential.