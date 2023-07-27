The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man on parole for arranging meetings with a minor off the streets.

Marshals are looking for Dominique Walker, 36. Walker is considered a high-risk sex offender.

Walker has a criminal history that includes narcotics sales and possession, resisting arrest, battery on a spouse, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Walker is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and is transient in the north Bakersfield area.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call or text the U.S. Marshals at 661-979-1187. Any information provided about Walker is confidential.