Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 25, 2019

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a high-risk sex offender with a Nazi tattoo off the streets.

The Marshals looking for 55-year-old David Kline. Kline is a parolee at large and has a criminal history that includes indecent exposure, rape with force and failure to register as a sex offender.

Kline is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has a Swastika tattoo on his back.

Kline has family ties to Bakersfield and frequents the southeast area and Lamont.

If you’ve seen Kline or know where he might be, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 324-4004, option 3.

Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.