Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 23, 2020

The U.S. Marshals say they need your help finding a parolee at-large and getting him off the streets.

Marshals are looking for 24-year-old Andrew Lomeli. He has family and residential ties to Delano.

Lomeli has a criminal history that includes battery on a person, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has numerous tattoos.

If you’ve seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068. Any information leading to his arrest is confidential and may be eligible for a possible cash reward.