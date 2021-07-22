Golden Empire Most Wanted: July 22, 2021

Law enforcement is on the lookout for a high-risk sex offender with ties to Kern County.

The U.S. Marshals are looking for 32-year-old Jeffrey Shaffer. He has residential ties to Lake Isabella and Ridgecrest.

Shaffer’s criminal history includes child molestation, possession of obscene material and failure to register as a sex offender.

Shaffer is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 139 pounds and has a tatoo on his left shoulder.

Any information is confidential and can directed to the U.S. Marshals at 661-529-1068.